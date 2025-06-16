TN domestic workers place key demands to govt

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Domestic Workers Welfare Trust (TNDWWT), on the occasion of International Domestic Workers Day, has placed a set of key demands to the State government, during an event held here on Monday.

Some of the demands have also been placed as an aftermath of the 2024-case of a 15-year-old trafficked tribal woman subjected to exploitative conditions as a domestic worker in Chennai.

Some of the demands are enactment of a comprehensive central legislation for domestic workers, ensuring decent work, fair wages, social security, and legal rights and immediate implementation of the Supreme Court’s judgment dated January 29, 2025. Other demands include revision of existing minimum wage to Rs 100/hour, extending protection under the Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Act with practical and accessible grievance redressal mechanisms and enabling domestic workers to be eligible for Employee State Insurance (ESI) and Provident Fund (PF), in addition to existing welfare board benefits.

“Social security entitlements should be comprehensive, ensuring domestic workers receive both PF and welfare benefits. It recognises their right to protection and long-term financial stability,” said Josephine Amala Valarmathi, chief functionary, TNDWWT.

Other demands are ensuring sufficient, timely, and sustained fund allocation by providing 1% from house tax to the Domestic Workers Welfare Board for effective implementation of welfare schemes and social security benefits, and establishing clear regulations and monitoring mechanisms for recruitment agencies to prevent exploitation, ensure transparency, and safeguard workers’ rights through mandatory registration, licensing, and accountability standards.

Meanwhile, Minister of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment P Geetha Jeevan, addressing the audience, encouraged women to pursue small-scale business ventures. “Women-led entrepreneurship is vital for economic growth and social change. For this, TN is actively supporting these efforts through access to credit, training and market linkages,” said the minister.