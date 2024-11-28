TN districts declare rain holiday for schools, colleges on Nov 29; check details here

CHENNAI: Due to heavy rainfall warning, a rain holiday has been declared for schools and colleges in few districts of Tamil Nadu on November 29.

Accordingly, districts like Villupuram and Cuddalore have declared holidays to schools and colleges on Friday.

Similarly, schools and colleges in Puducherry and Karaikal areas will have holidays on November 29 and November 30.

On Wednesday, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai issued red, orange and yellow alerts for several districts, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu, forecasting rainfall with intensity varying between heavy and extremely heavy downpour for the next three days till November 30.