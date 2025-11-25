TN districts brace for rains as depression sets in; new low-pressure forms over Comorin

CHENNAI: The well-marked low-pressure area over the Strait of Malacca has become a depression, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The system is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the south Bay of Bengal within the next 48 hours, and is likely to bring widespread rainfall to several southern states over the next three days.

In addition, under the influence of an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the Comorin region, a new low-pressure area formed over Comorin, the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal, and Sri Lanka at 5.30 am today (November 25). This system is expected to become more marked in the next 24 hours.

For the next three days, the IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall over north Tamil Nadu, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

Earlier, an orange alert for heavy rainfall was issued for several districts, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, and Tiruvallur for November 29. According to the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, the alert has also been issued for Mayiladuthurai, Cuddalore, and Villupuram districts, and Puducherry.

Meanwhile, fishermen out at sea have been advised to return immediately as squally weather with wind speed of 35-45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph, is likely to prevail along and off the Tamil Nadu coast, the Gulf of Mannar, and Comorin area, for the next two days.