TN District Health Officers given revised treatment protocols for Hypertension and Diabetes

CHENNAI: The District Health Officials have been instructed to follow a comprehensive single flow chart with a Step-wise Approach for Hypertension and Diabetes Management at Primary Care Level that contains the revised treatment protocols for such patients.

The officials from the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive noted that there is no proper adherence to treatment protocols during field observations and random review of data on Hypertension and Diabetes.

Hence, blood pressure and glycemic control rains poor among Hypertension and Diabetes patients in the State.

Though institutional level screening protocols have been developed for Hypertension and Diabetes in 2010 and subsequently modified in the year 2016-17, the adherence was found to be poor.

Similarly, the treatment protocols for Hypertension and Diabetes had been developed and modified in the year 2021.

Under the Non Communicable Diseases -Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam (NCD-MTM), the community level services from Women Health Volunteers level Population Based Screening and Follow-up to referral were depicted as a flowchart and shared to districts in 2023.

Despite the availability of all protocols, during field observations and random review of data on HTN and DM control.

In order to improve the adherence of all health care workers in the primary care level and to make the different protocols easier to understand for health workers, a comprehensive single flow chart highlighting the Standard Operating Procedures of screening, diagnosis, treatment and follow-up of NCD-MTM patients at Primary Care Level describing all the services provided at Primary Care Level was prepared.

The feedback was obtained from medical officers, staff nurses and field staff on these protocols from eight health unit districts. Based on the feedback, the protocols were modified, finalized and was released by health minister Ma Subramanian during the 3rd International Public Health Conference at Thanjavur, during October, 2024.

The protocols have been shared to medical officers stating that the "Comprehensive Step-wise Approach for HTN Management at Primary Care Level" and "Comprehensive Step-wise Approach for DM Management at Primary Care Level" should be displayed in all Primary Health Centers (PHCs), Health and Wellness Centers(HWCs) -Health Sub-Centers (HSCs) replacing the old treatment protocols.

It should be displayed in the NCD corner visible to NCD Staff Nurses replacing the old protocols and each medical officers should be provided with the both the protocols for their reference.