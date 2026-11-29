Coconut plantations cover about 5,600 hectares in Dharmapuri and produce around 1.20 lakh tonnes annually. Much of the crop is grown around Palacode, Marandahalli, Harur and Pappireddipatti, where cultivators depend on rainfall and water from dams to sustain their plantations.

For growers in Harur, the immediate worry is how long it would take to recover if mature trees die this summer. A coconut palm can take close to a decade to mature, they said.

Losing a bearing tree could therefore affect a household’s income for seven or eight years. Growers said increasingly uncertain rainfall also made them doubt whether replacement saplings would survive. In Palacode, cultivators said even borewells were yielding little water. They traced the shortage to November 2025 and said the poor monsoons had prolonged it.

Water was already scarce in their wells, they said, months before the summer heat would put further pressure on supplies. Several said they had earned no profit from cultivation in recent months and had little money left to pay for repeated tanker deliveries.

District horticulture officials said they had already informed the state government about the drought.

The District Collector had also asked the department to take up the growers’ demand with the government. Officials said they would now seek financial assistance specifically to help farmers keep their coconut trees alive through the summer.