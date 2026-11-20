In this situation, the groundwater table also depleted in the region, pushing farmers in certain districts to purchase water to save the crops in a last-ditch effort.

“We have already lost Kuruvai this year due to the failed southwest monsoon and the poor storage of water in Mettur. However, the farmers undertook Samba cultivation through direct sowing as per the state government's advisory. However, the 40- 60-day-old Samba started to wither due to water scarcity. Though farmers are trying their best to save the crops, it is going to be unfruitful," opined PR Pandian, the general secretary of the Tamilaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam and president of the Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations.

Pandian claimed that at least seven lakh acres of Samba have been damaged in the entire Delta region and appealed to the state government to depute an expert committee to study the situation and declare the region as drought-hit and notify it in the government gazette so that it would benefit the State to avail Disaster Management Fund from the Union government. He also appealed to the state government to initiate steps for the drought compensation process for the failed samba.