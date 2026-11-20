TIRUCHY: As a failed northeast monsoon and acute water scarcity leave mature Samba crops withering across the Delta region, desperate farmers in a few areas are buying water as a last resort to save their standing harvest. Growers have urged the state government to dispatch an expert committee to assess the damage, declare the region drought-hit, and release due compensation.
With at least 12 lakh acres of samba cultivated in Tiruchy, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore, paddy production could be estimated at 45 lakh MT every year. However, due to various factors, including poor water flow in the Cauvery and the failed northeast monsoon, the target could not be achieved this year. Farmers with borewell facilities achieved less than 50 per cent of the actual target.
According to officials, the target for samba harvest in Tiruchy was set at 1.24 lakh acres, while in Thanjavur 3.36 lakh acres, Tiruvarur 3.62 lakh acres, Mayiladuthurai 1.72 lakh acres and Nagapattinam 1.62 lakh acres. Most Delta districts depend on river irrigation, and less storage in the Stanley Reservoir in Mettur had ruined the cultivation process. However, anticipating a good spell of northeast monsoon, officials advised undertaking direct sowing. As farmers proceeded with direct sowing, the northeast monsoon failed. However, borewell irrigation continued.
In this situation, the groundwater table also depleted in the region, pushing farmers in certain districts to purchase water to save the crops in a last-ditch effort.
“We have already lost Kuruvai this year due to the failed southwest monsoon and the poor storage of water in Mettur. However, the farmers undertook Samba cultivation through direct sowing as per the state government's advisory. However, the 40- 60-day-old Samba started to wither due to water scarcity. Though farmers are trying their best to save the crops, it is going to be unfruitful," opined PR Pandian, the general secretary of the Tamilaga Cauvery Vivasayigal Sangam and president of the Coordination Committee of All Farmers Associations.
Pandian claimed that at least seven lakh acres of Samba have been damaged in the entire Delta region and appealed to the state government to depute an expert committee to study the situation and declare the region as drought-hit and notify it in the government gazette so that it would benefit the State to avail Disaster Management Fund from the Union government. He also appealed to the state government to initiate steps for the drought compensation process for the failed samba.