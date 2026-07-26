TN DGP transfers pregnant woman death case to CB-CID

The case, originally registered at the Tirupathur Town Police Station, under Section 194 (3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), was formally reassigned on July 25, according to a press note issued on Sunday.

The action follows an order passed by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on July 24.

The case stems from the suspicious death of Afrin, a 24-year-old pregnant woman from Tirupathur, who died in June, less than five months after her marriage.

Following allegations by her mother of dowry harassment and foul play -- alongside claims of severe procedural violations during the initial autopsy -- the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court intervened, ordering a fresh autopsy by a Neutral Medical Board and directing the transfer of the investigation to a CB-CID Special Investigation Team (SIT).