TN DGP transfers pregnant woman death case to CB-CID

SIVAGANGA: Tamil Nadu DGP Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal has ordered the transfer of a pregnant woman death case registered in Sivaganga district to the CB-CID for investigation, complying with a directive from the Madras High Court.
The case, originally registered at the Tirupathur Town Police Station, under Section 194 (3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), was formally reassigned on July 25, according to a press note issued on Sunday.
The action follows an order passed by the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on July 24.
The case stems from the suspicious death of Afrin, a 24-year-old pregnant woman from Tirupathur, who died in June, less than five months after her marriage.
Following allegations by her mother of dowry harassment and foul play -- alongside claims of severe procedural violations during the initial autopsy -- the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court intervened, ordering a fresh autopsy by a Neutral Medical Board and directing the transfer of the investigation to a CB-CID Special Investigation Team (SIT).
While hearing a petition filed by the complainant in the case, the court directed that the investigation be transferred to the CB-CID and mandated the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.
In accordance with the judicial directive, the DGP and Head of the Police Force issued the official order transferring the probe to the premier investigation agency on July 25.