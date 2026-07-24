Madras HC orders SIT probe, fresh postmortem in pregnant woman's death

"Pending its constitution, the body has been directed to be preserved at the Government Medical College Hospital, Pudukkottai. The Medical Board has been directed to conduct a fresh postmortem within 48 hours of its constitution," Justice Gowri observed.

The court passed this order on a writ petition and a miscellaneous petition filed by S Fathima Beevi, mother of the deceased, Afrin, seeking the transfer of the investigation to an independent SIT and a fresh postmortem to ascertain the real cause of her death.

Advocate S.K. Venkat Raman, who appeared for the petitioner, said that when the family examined the postmortem video, they found that the postmortem examination had not been conducted in accordance with the guidelines laid down by the Court in R.M. Arun Swaminathan v. State case. The doctors also failed to report the injuries identified on the body in the postmortem report, the advocate said. Hence, they filed a miscellaneous petition seeking a fresh postmortem in accordance with the guidelines laid down by the Court.