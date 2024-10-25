TN DGP launches SPARROW app for online performance appraisal of Non IPS police officials

CHENNAI: In a first of its kind initiative in the country, as many as 13,000 police officials from the rank of Sub Inspector to Superintendent of Police (Non IPS) can now fill in their APAR (Annual Performance Appraisal Report) online at their convenience through the "SPARROW" app instead of tedious paperwork.

TN DGP Shankar Jiwal inaugurated the app at the police headquarters on Thursday.

The Annual Confidential Report (ACR) or Annual Performance Appraisal Report (APAR) of the officers of the Tamil Nadu police ( Group A & Group B Officers ) is prepared, processed and maintained every year physically.

On request from the top brass about the practical difficulties, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced in the assembly during the 2022-23 financial year that an application (SPARROW) would be made available to cater the needs of all non IPS officers to get their APARs processed online.

The app has been designed and developed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) in collaboration with Tamil Nadu police and is ready for real time usage.

ACR (APAR) plays an important role in various administration related processes during the career of the officers viz. Promotion, Deputation, nomination for Medals/Awards, Transfer and Postings, etc, according to an official release.

“Sparrow is an online system based on the comprehensive performance appraisal dossier that is maintained for each member of the

Service by the TamilNadu Police Department. The aim of this system is to facilitate the electronic filling of ACRs (APARs) by

officers in a way that is not only user friendly but also allows to fill from anywhere anytime as per their convenience," the release added.

The APARs can be processed at any time and any place by Senior Officers and on the request of Senior Officers and Ministerial Staff the ACRs (APARs) of the Police Officers may also be shared for viewing and recommending for transfer, deputation, medal, promotion, etc.

In this regard, training has been imparted to all the Police officers and administrative officers of the respective districts.