TN delta district waterbodies near capacity as monsoon rain boosts storage

CHENNAI: Continuous southwest monsoon showers coupled with steady releases from the Mettur dam have brought relief and optimism to the delta districts of Tamil Nadu, where major waterbodies are rapidly filling up.

Officials said the strong inflows will ensure that all lakes and tanks in the region reach their maximum storage by October, setting the stage for a favourable agricultural season.

According to the Water Resources Department, the Mettur reservoir maintained full storage levels between August 20 and 23, during which time the discharge for irrigation was stepped up.

Alongside this, the region recorded 177.1 mm of rainfall in the third week of August -- significantly higher than the usual 138.4 mm for the period. This dual support of rainfall and reservoir release has led to surging levels in the Cauvery, Vennaru, and the Grand Anaicut Canal, with waterbodies across the Delta filling at a brisk pace.

Out of the 764 lakes and tanks maintained in the Delta, nearly 200 have reached 75 per cent capacity while about 100 have already reached full storage, officials said.

Although water levels in some lakes and tanks have slightly declined due to continuous diversion for irrigation, authorities assured that regular inflow from Mettur will replenish them without difficulty.

“The system is functioning as it should. While irrigation demand is high, the steady discharge ensures that there will be no shortage in storage over the coming months,” said a senior irrigation official.

Farmers in the region are welcoming the development with cautious optimism. They point out that not only have the lakes and ponds been restored to healthy levels, but the groundwater table has also shown significant improvement. In many areas, water can now be tapped at a depth of just 20 feet, a stark contrast to the much deeper levels seen in previous dry years. Looking ahead, farmers believe that if the trend of rainfall and controlled releases from Mettur continues, both standing crops and subsequent sowing seasons will benefit.

“This cycle of recharge has come at the right time and could ensure a strong yield season,” they said, adding that the water security will help sustain agriculture well into the next phase of cultivation.