TN Dalit techie murder: Kavin's father given armed police protection after death threats

CHENNAI: In the suspected honour killing case of 27-year-old Dalit software engineer Kavin Selvaganesh in Tirunelveli, the victim’s father, Chandrakumar, has been provided armed police protection following complaints of threats to his life.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, the victim’s relatives alleged that Chandrakumar’s life was in danger and submitted a petition to the police requesting security for him.

In response, Kavin’s father will now receive round-the-clock protection from armed police personnel.

On July 27, Kavin was murdered in broad daylight, allegedly by Surjith, the brother of the girl he was in a relationship with.

Surjith is accused of luring Kavin to his home under the pretext of a discussion on the fateful day. Trusting him, Kavin accompanied Surjith on a two-wheeler, but midway, Surjith allegedly pulled out a sickle and attacked him. Although he tried to escape, Kavin was overpowered and hacked to death.

Surjith later surrendered at the Palayamkottai police station and was remanded in judicial custody. On Wednesday (July 30), the state police transferred the probe into the suspected honour killing case to the CB-CID and also invoked the Goondas Act against Surjith. Surjith’s parents, both police SIs, were suspended. His father was arrested while his mother is still at large. The accused also face charges under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Meanwhile, their daughter in a recent video statement confirmed that she was in a relationship with Kavin but denied her parents' role in his murder.

