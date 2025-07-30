Dalit techie's murder in Tirunelveli: Accused detained under Goondas Act, police parents suspended

CHENNAI: Police in Tirunelveli on Wednesday booked S Surjith (24) under the Goondas Act for the murder of Dalit youth C Kavin Kumar. Surjith had earlier surrendered after allegedly hacking the 26-year-old techie to death in broad daylight over his relationship with Surjith's sister.

Kavin, a software engineer from Arumugamangalam in Thoothukudi district, was killed on July 27 at KTC Nagar near Palayamkottai. He and Surjith’s sister, who works at a private Siddha clinic in KTC Nagar, had known each other since school and were in a relationship for years. Surjith and his sister belong to a dominant caste community.

Over time, the girl began distancing herself from Kavin, and Surjith had also warned him to stay away.

On the day of the murder, Kavin had accompanied his grandfather to the clinic. Surjith, angered by Kavin continuing to meet his sister despite warnings, followed him there, sprayed chilli powder on his face, and hacked him to death with a machete hidden in his bike.

Surjith later surrendered at the Palayamkottai police station and was remanded in judicial custody. On Wednesday (July 30), City Police Commissioner Santosh Hathimani ordered his preventive detention under the Goondas Act, citing his involvement in activities that disturbed public order.

The murder sparked protests, with Kavin’s relatives alleging that Surjith’s parents, both serving sub-inspectors, had abetted the crime. The victim’s family had refused to accept the body, demanding the arrest of the police couple.

Following the allegations, Palayamkottai police booked Surjith and his parents, Saravanan and Krishnakumari, under various sections, including the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The two officers, attached to the Tamil Nadu Special Police battalion in Rajapalayam and Manimuthar, respectively, were placed under suspension pending inquiry.

Police recovered Kavin’s body for autopsy and are continuing investigations based on surveillance footage and witness accounts.

