TN Cyber Crime Wing sleuths bust sim box racket

CHENNAI: In a major crackdown, the Tamil Nadu Cyber Crime Wing has busted an international SIM box racket operated by Chinese handlers and arrested six individuals. The network used high-capacity SIM boxes to route illegal VoIP calls for overseas cyber scam gangs.

The operation, led by SP I. Shahnaz, spanned multiple districts including Chennai and Madurai, resulting in the seizure of 14 SIM box setups. Among those arrested were key operatives Habeeb Naina, Sarath Kumar, and his brother Immanuel, who managed the devices. A bank employee, Saravanakumar, was held for helping open accounts to launder money, and Airtel staffer Pandeeswari was arrested for procuring SIM cards.

Police revealed the equipment was supplied from China, and the accused were lured with commissions to operate the boxes. The investigation, which began from a case in Kanchipuram, is ongoing to trace the wider financial network and the Chinese handlers.

Authorities warned the public against accepting money to open bank accounts or handle electronic equipment for strangers. Citizens were urged to report cyber fraud by dialing 1930 or visiting www.cybercrime.gov.in.