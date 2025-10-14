TN cyber cops win 2nd place at Kochi capture the flag event

CHENNAI: The officers of Tamil Nadu's cyber crime wing have secured second place in the "Law Enforcement Agency Capture the Flag (LEA CTF)" challenge event held in Kochi, which saw participation from law enforcement agencies nationwide.

The Law Enforcement Track at CoCon-2025 is a dedicated platform designed exclusively for law enforcement professionals to explore the evolving landscape of cybercrime, digital investigations, and national security challenges in the digital age.

This closed-door track brings together cyber security experts, senior police officials, investigators, prosecutors, and International law enforcement Agencies for high-impact discussions and hands-on knowledge sharing, an official release stated.

Representing Tamil Nadu Police, a team comprising Rajasekar, SI Technical, Villupuram CCPS (cyber crime police station), Poornima, SI Technical, Namakkal CCPS, and Yuvarani, SI Technical, Vellore CCPS, under the guidance of ADGP Sandeep Mittal, Cyber Crime Wing, secured the second position.

The personnel were appreciated by the Head of Police Force, Tamil Nadu, G Venkataraman.