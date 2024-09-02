TN cops arrest 70 for luring people through gay dating app Grindr, extorting money

MADURAI: As many as 70 persons have been arrested for allegedly trapping people through a gay dating app called ‘Grindr’ and robbing them in four southern districts.

Explaining that the victims had been lured into a trap to rob them of their belongings, the Deputy Inspector General of Police, Tirunelveli Range, Pa Murthy said that special teams were formed based on twenty-two complaints registered from parts of Tirunelveli, Tenkasi, Thoothukudi, and Kanniyakumari to arrest the accused.

The accused persons contact strangers, especially youngsters who are their primary target, through this mobile app and befriend them.

Later they gather their personal information and entice them to come out and rob them. The victims had lost their money and other valuable products, the police said. The DIG advised people to be more cautious.