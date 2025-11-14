TN: Consumer panel orders e-bike firm to pay for mental agony, refund bike cost

MADURAI: Thoothukudi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission directed a company selling electric bikes to compensate a vehicle owner, who found himself on the receiving end of bitter disappointment, sources said on Thursday.

Earlier, Sethuramalingam, the victim, who resides at Mudivaithanendal, approached the company and enquired with the staff before buying an electric bike. As he could not afford the cost of the vehicle, he made up his mind to sell off his old bike to the company to make the payment for the new one.

Since he did not meet the required payment for availing the vehicle even after selling his old bike, the staff assured Sethuramalingam that the company would arrange loan finance through a private agency for the new bike. Trusting their words, he handed over his old bike, along with an RC book, to the company.

After days had gone by, Sethuramalingam approached the company again and asked for the reason behind the delay. Much to his disappointment, he was informed that the loan approval was denied for some reason. He suffered another blow when the company staff refused him the proceeds of the sold bike and the RC book.

The dejected Sethuramalingam then sent a legal notice to the company through the Commission, but there was no response. He then filed a case with the commission.

After examining, the President of the Commission, Chakravarthy and its members Sankar and Namatchivayam, directed the company to pay Rs 28,000 for the cost of the bike sold. It also ordered an additional Rs 25,000 to be paid for causing the complainant mental agony and deficiency in service, along with Rs 10, 000 towards legal expenses within a period of six weeks.