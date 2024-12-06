Begin typing your search...

    TN Commercial Taxes Deputy Commissioner's body found in Porur lake; Chennai police begin probe

    The deceased person is identified as Senthil Vel, according to Thanthi TV reports.

    Visual from the spot: Deceased person Senthil Vel (Thanthi TV)

    CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Commercial Taxes Deputy Commissioner's dead body recovered from Porur Lake.

    Police are currently investigating the case to find out whether he committed suicide.

    Further details awaited.

