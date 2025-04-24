TN Commercial Taxes dept nets Rs 1.36 lakh crore additional revenue over four years

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Commercial Taxes department has reported a remarkable enhancement in tax mobilisation, generating an additional Rs 1.35 lakh crore in revenue over the last four financial years, according to a policy note presented in the State Assembly by Minister P Moorthy.

"The department's gross revenue collection, excluding GST compensation, stood at Rs 85,867.86 crore in 2020–21. It rose steadily year after year — by Rs 11,988.97 crore in 2021–22 (Rs 97,856.83 crore), Rs 31,567.62 crore in 2022–23 (Rs 1,17,435.48 crore), Rs 40,113.83 crore in 2023–24 (Rs 1,25,981.69 crore), and Rs 52,252.24 crore in 2024–25 (Rs 1,38,120.10 crore). The cumulative addition over these years totalled Rs 1,35,922.66 crore," the policy note read.

When GST compensation is included, the department's total receipts were Rs 96,470.69 crore in 2020–21, rising progressively to Rs 1,38,120.10 crore in 2024–25, with compensation for the fiscal (2024-25) still pending.

Underscoring its administrative efficiency, the department stated that its expenditure has remained consistently below 0.5% of the revenue collected, with a low of 0.36% in 2022–23.

"The Large Taxpayers Unit contributed around 50% of the total revenue, while high-value taxpayers alone accounted for 77.01% of the overall collection in the last two fiscal years. Inspection-related revenues witnessed a dramatic spike—from Rs 18 crore in 2020–21 to Rs 2,867.83 crore in 2024–25. Roving Squad operations also saw a substantial rise in collections, from Rs 11.69 crore to Rs 251.98 crore during the same period," it detailed.

In its crackdown on fraudulent traders, the department penalised 632 non-existent firms involved in input tax credit fraud worth Rs 1,970.03 crore, levying penalties of Rs 1,134.67 crore.

A nationwide special drive further identified 798 shell entities, leading to additional penalties of Rs 1,702.83 crore.

On the litigation front, 1,436 out of 6,601 appeals before the Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal and 8,118 out of 53,538 GST-related appeals have been disposed of, while a significant number of cases remain under adjudication.