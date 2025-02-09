TN college student leaves home after fight, goes to boyfriend's house; sent back by his parents

CHENNAI: A 22-year-old woman who left her home in Rajapalayam, Virudhunagar after a dispute with her parents and went to her boyfriend's house was handed back to her parents by the police.

The first-year MSc student of Rani Lakshmi Bai Central Agricultural University, Uttar Pradesh, was having a tiff with her parents over her romantic relationship.

She was dating a 22-year-old man working as a manager at a private firm in Chennai for the past six months. The couple had met on Facebook.

On Saturday morning, around 8.30 am, the girl having left her house arrived at her boyfriend's residence in Thiruvottiyur after which his parents took her to the Thiruvottiyur police station.

The police conducted an inquiry and provided counselling to both families.

"Inquiries were conducted with both parties and their families. Counselling was provided to the girl's parents regarding the situation. The student was handed over to her mother with an advice to resolve familial disputes amicably," the police stated.