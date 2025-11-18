TN college registers chip design to treat retinal diseases

CHENNAI: An integrated circuit (IC) chip design developed to aid in the treatment of retinal diseases has become the third design to be filed under the Semiconductor Integrated Circuits Layout-Design Act, 2000, following registrations previously made only by ISRO and BHEL.

The initiative was facilitated in April by the TN State Council for Science and Technology (TNSCST), which has been encouraging institutions in the State to apply for layout-design registered under the Act.

The new design was created by Mohammed SSathak Engineering College, Ramanathapuram, after the institution received a project offer from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY.

The college subsequently developed an IC layout that can be integrated into software platforms used in the treatment of retinal disorders.

The Act is a specialised intellectual property rights legislation that provides legal protection for semiconductor-based IClayout designs, enabling them to be safely developed into fully manufactured chips.

Speaking to DT Next, Vincent, member secretary of TNSCST, pointed out: “There is no awareness about the Layout-Design Act. Registration under the Act will help prevent any form of intellectual property exploitation. With this latest filing, TN has strengthened its presence in India’s semiconductor innovation landscape, marking a significant step toward indigenous chip development for medical applications.”