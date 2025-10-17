TN: Collect unclaimed marksheets, DGE tells pvt candidates

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) has warned of destroying unclaimed marksheets of private candidates who appeared for the board exams from March 2014 to September 2018.

Hence, private candidates who are yet to collect their marksheet have been directed to apply for the same before January 10. DGE, in its circular, has claimed that the department still holds the marksheets of private candidates who appeared for board and supplementary exams from 2014 to 2018.

And, the documents will be held back only till January 2026, post which, unclaimed documents shall be destroyed. "A large number of marksheets of private candidates who wrote the exams in March, June and September between 2014 and 2018 are still with DGE.

Hence, we urge students to apply for the same before the deadline," said a DGE official. Those willing to claim the documents can approach the DGE office in person with appropriate identification documents to obtain the mark certificates, stated the circular.