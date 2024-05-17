TN CM Stalin congratulates Kapil Sibal on winning Supreme Court Bar Association presidentship

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday congratulated senior advocate Kapil Sibal on being elected president of the Supreme Court Bar Association and said that his victory would ensure the independence of the bar.

In a message posted on his official ‘X’ page, Stalin said, “Congratulations to Senior Advocate @KapilSibal on being elected as the President of the Supreme Court Bar Association!”

“His victory ensures that the independence of the bar and our constitutional values are in safe hands. We are confident in his leadership to uphold justice and democratic principles that the people of India cherish deeply,” Stalin said. *The former Union Minister and senior advocate Kapil Sibal was on Thursday elected as president of the Supreme Court Bar Association.

He got 1066 votes while another senior advocate Pradeep Rai secured 689 votes on the post. Senior advocate Rachna Srivastava was elected to the post of Vice President and advocate Vikrant Yadav as secretary of the association in the polls held on Thursday.

Sibal had earlier too served as president of the SCBA.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh took to 'X' to congratulate Sibal. "Kapil Sibal has just been elected as president of the Supreme Court Bar Association by a landslide. This is a big win for liberal, secular, democratic, and progressive forces."

"This is also, in the outgoing PM's words, a trailer for the changes that will happen very soon nationally. The soon to be former regime's legal drumbeaters and cheerleaders must be shocked," he said.

