TN CM Stalin condoles former External Affairs Minister SM Krishna's death

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday condoled the death of former External Affairs Minister S M Krishna, praising him for strengthening the nation's global standing with statesmanship and grace.

In a post on 'X', Stalin said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of Thiru S M Krishna avaru, a visionary leader and a stalwart of Indian politics. As Karnataka’s Chief Minister, he steered the state towards remarkable progress, and as India’s External Affairs Minister, he strengthened our global standing with statesmanship and grace."

Furthermore, the CM said that Krishna shared a close bond with 'Thalaivar Kalaignar,' (late M Karunanidhi) since the late 1960s, that was built on mutual respect and a shared vision for regional cooperation and progressive governance.

"My heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones and @INCIndia cadre. His remarkable contributions will be remembered for generations to come."