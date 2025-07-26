TN CM pays tributes to Kargil heroes

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin paid rich tributes to Kargil war martyrs on Saturday and said their valour and sacrifice would never be forgotten.

In a post on the social media platform ‘X' he said, "On this Kargil Victory Day, tribute to the brave soldiers who defended our motherland with unmatched courage and laid down their lives".

"Their valour and sacrifice will never be forgotten," Stalin emphasised.

July 26 is observed as Kargil Vijay Diwas to celebrate India's victory in 1999 when Indian soldiers braved icy snow peaks and intense Pakistan firing and reclaimed the heights of Kargil with courage and unwavering resolve.

The Day marks the successful culmination of 'Operation Vijay' after a three-month-long battle on the rugged mountains of Ladakh.