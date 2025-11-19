TN: Clip of duo throwing stray pups off terrace goes viral; one arrested, other on the run

CHENNAI: The police, on Monday, arrested a construction worker and are searching for another for killing two stray dogs in the Vengaivasal suburb in Chengalpattu.

According to the police, several migrant workers working at construction sites were staying at an under-construction site near Tambaram in Vengaivasal. A few days ago, two puppies wandered onto the terrace of the three-storey building.

When the puppies barked at the workers, two migrant workers became enraged. The duo allegedly picked up iron rods lying nearby at the site and repeatedly beat the puppies before throwing them off the terrace. Both pups died on impact at the spot.

The video of the gory incident, recorded by residents of a nearby apartment and uploaded on social media platforms, went viral. Several animal welfare activists demanded strict action against the miscreants, and many even filed a complaint with the Selaiyur police station.

Following that, the Selaiyur police traced the location and identified one of the accused, Julfikar (25). He was arrested on Monday evening. Another worker involved in the incident has escaped, and the police have launched a search to locate and arrest him.