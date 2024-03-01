TN Class XII exams began on bright note with Language paper being easy

CHENNAI: The state board exams for Class XII began on a bright note on Friday with students claiming that language paper was easy.

More than 7.2 lakh plus-two-students have appeared for the language exam in more than 3,300 exam centres across the State. The Class XII exams would be conducted from March 1 to March 22. The language exams would be followed by English on Monday.

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, who inspected a higher secondary school at Triplicane at Chennai about the exam preparations, also monitored other exam centres across the State through Chief Education Officers.

A senior official from the School Education Department said that students came enthusiastically to the exam centres and followed all the protocols which were laid to appear for exams. He said about 4,200 flying-squads ensured that there were no irregularities in the exam centres.

"The Tamil question paper was easy. I was able to attend almost all the questions. Most of the questions were asked from the textbook contents. However, in one word questions, only two were asked from the textbook. I would score good marks in this exam and I am anticipating to do well in English too, which is the next exam", R Rishidharan, a Class XII student, studying in a private school at Royapuram in the city said.

K Subash, a government school student in the outskirts of the city, said that since the quarterly and half yearly exams were held this year, the annual exam was easy. "Moreover revision tests also helped us", he added.