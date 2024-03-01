Board exams for Class 12 commenced from today

CHENNAI: The state board exam for Class 12 for the academic year 2023-24 commenced on Friday.

As per the directorate of government examination (DGE), the exams conducting at 3,300 centers with all essentials in place. And, students began the board exam for the academic year 2023-24 with language paper today.

As per the schedule, the board exam for Class 10 will be held from March 26 to April 8, Class 11 from March 4 to March 25 and Class 22.

Subsequently, the results for the board exam for Class 10 will be announced on May 10, for Class 11 on May 14 and for Class 12 on May 6, as per the schedule released by Tamil Nadu Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.