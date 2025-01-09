TN Class 8 students can apply for NMMS scholarship
The scholarship exam is being organised by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). The test is meant to select students of government, government-aided and panchayat schools in TN.
CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examination has called in candidates to apply for National Means-cum-Merit (NMMS) scholarship from January 9 till 25. And, the NMMS exam for the year 2024-2025 will be held on February 22.
It has been informed that class 8 students can apply for the NMMS exam and can download the application forms through the website https://www.dge.tn.gov.in/ till January 24.
The scholarship exam is being organised by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). The test is meant to select students of government, government-aided and panchayat schools in TN.
As per the modalities of the scheme, only those hailing from families with a total annual income less than Rs 1.5 lakh are eligible to apply for the scholarship. The Class 8 students who clear the test would start receiving a monthly scholarship of Rs 1,000 per month from Classes 9 to 12.
Meanwhile, in the NMMS exam held for the last academic year, 5,890 class 8 students cleared the exam. And, Salem district topped the list with as many as 353 students successfully clearing the exam.