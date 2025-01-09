TN Class 8 students can apply for NMMS scholarship

CHENNAI: The Directorate of Government Examination has called in candidates to apply for National Means-cum-Merit (NMMS) scholarship from January 9 till 25. And, the NMMS exam for the year 2024-2025 will be held on February 22.

It has been informed that class 8 students can apply for the NMMS exam and can download the application forms through the website https://www.dge.tn.gov.in/ till January 24.

The scholarship exam is being organised by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). The test is meant to select students of government, government-aided and panchayat schools in TN.

As per the modalities of the scheme, only those hailing from families with a total annual income less than Rs 1.5 lakh are eligible to apply for the scholarship. The Class 8 students who clear the test would start receiving a monthly scholarship of Rs 1,000 per month from Classes 9 to 12.

Meanwhile, in the NMMS exam held for the last academic year, 5,890 class 8 students cleared the exam. And, Salem district topped the list with as many as 353 students successfully clearing the exam.