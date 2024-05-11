TN Class 11 board exam results to be released on May 14

CHENNAI: The results of Class 11 board exams will be announced on the May 14. According to officials, the Directorate of Examination will release the results at 9.30 am.

Students can view the results of the examination on the official website www.dge.tn.nic.in.

The results for Class 12 and Class 10 were declared on May 6 and May 10.

The pass percentage this year for Class 12 was 94.56 per cent and Class 10 was 91.55 per cent.