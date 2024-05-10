Begin typing your search...

TN Class 10 board exam results: Edappadi K Palaniswami congratulates students

"My heartfelt congratulations to all the students who have passed the Class X board examination, " he said in his social media post and he wished them that they have reached the important stage of their school education.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|10 May 2024 4:30 PM GMT
TN Class 10 board exam results: Edappadi K Palaniswami congratulates students
X

Edappadi K Palaniswami (Photo: Hemanathan M) 

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday congratulated the students, who emerged victorious in the Class X board examination.

Also Read:CM Stalin congratulates class 10 students on results for board exams

"My heartfelt congratulations to all the students who have passed the Class X board examination, " he said in his social media post and he wished them that they have reached the important stage of their school education.

Also Read:Tamil Nadu records 91.55 pass percentage, Chennai recorded 88.21 per cent in Class 10 board exam

He advised them to choose a suitable group and study hard to come up with flying colours in Class XII board examination that would enable them to study the course and college of their choice.

Tamil NaduClass 10 board exam resultsEdappadi K PalaniswamiAIADMK
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X