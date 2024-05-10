Begin typing your search...
TN Class 10 board exam results: Edappadi K Palaniswami congratulates students
"My heartfelt congratulations to all the students who have passed the Class X board examination, " he said in his social media post and he wished them that they have reached the important stage of their school education.
CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday congratulated the students, who emerged victorious in the Class X board examination.
He advised them to choose a suitable group and study hard to come up with flying colours in Class XII board examination that would enable them to study the course and college of their choice.
