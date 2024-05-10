Tamil Nadu Class 10 board exam results: State records 91.55 pass percentage this year

CHENNAI: For the academic year 2023-24, Tamil Nadu recorded a pass percentage of 91.55, slightly higher than last year’s percentage of 91.39.

Among 38 districts, Ariyalur district recorded the highest percentage in the State with 97.31 %.

Further down the list, Sivagangai and Ramanathapuram district recorded 97.02 % pass percent and 96.02 % pass percent respectively.

As per data, across the State, 4,105 schools recorded full pass percentage, of which 1,364 schools are govt schools.

Of the 13,510 differently-abled students appearing for class 10 boards, 12,491 students cleared the exam, scoring 92.45 percent.

Schools under the Tribal welfare department recorded 92.45%, the highest among schools under other departments. This was followed by Kallar schools (91.75%) and forest (90.91%).

As far as prison inmates are concerned, out of 260 appearing for the exam, 228 inmates passed the exam, securing 87.69 percent.