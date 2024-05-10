Begin typing your search...

Tamil Nadu Class 10 board exam results: State records 91.55 pass percentage this year

Among 38 districts, Ariyalur district recorded the highest percentage in the State with 97.31 %.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|10 May 2024 4:52 AM GMT
Tamil Nadu Class 10 board exam results: State records 91.55 pass percentage this year
X

Representative image

CHENNAI: For the academic year 2023-24, Tamil Nadu recorded a pass percentage of 91.55, slightly higher than last year’s percentage of 91.39.

Among 38 districts, Ariyalur district recorded the highest percentage in the State with 97.31 %.

Further down the list, Sivagangai and Ramanathapuram district recorded 97.02 % pass percent and 96.02 % pass percent respectively.

As per data, across the State, 4,105 schools recorded full pass percentage, of which 1,364 schools are govt schools.

Of the 13,510 differently-abled students appearing for class 10 boards, 12,491 students cleared the exam, scoring 92.45 percent.

Schools under the Tribal welfare department recorded 92.45%, the highest among schools under other departments. This was followed by Kallar schools (91.75%) and forest (90.91%).

As far as prison inmates are concerned, out of 260 appearing for the exam, 228 inmates passed the exam, securing 87.69 percent.

Tamil NaduClass 10Class 10 board examClass 10 board exams resultexam results
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X