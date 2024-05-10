CM Stalin congratulates class 10 students on results for board exams

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday congratulated all students who have passed the Class X public exams, which is their gateway to higher education.

In a message posted on his official ‘X’ page, Stalin said, “Dear Students.. Lay a strong foundation to plan and shape your future. Those who scored low marks make good use of the next opportunities! There are numerous opportunities like higher education and vocational education. Our government’s schemes like Naan Muthalvan are available to guide your path. May the weapon of education assist you forever.”