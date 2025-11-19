TN CIC orders DVAC to give details of corruption cases against MPs and MLAs

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Information Commission has directed the Public Information Officer of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) in Chennai to issue a modified and correct reply to an RTI application seeking details of corruption cases registered against Members of Parliament and Members of the Legislative Assembly in Tamil Nadu. The order was passed by State Chief Information Commissioner Md Shakeel Akhter recently.

The appellant, Aadithya Cholan of Ramapuram, Chennai, had submitted an application under Section 6(1) of the Right to Information Act, 2005, on 19 November 2024, asking for information on the total number of corruption cases registered against MPs and MLAs in four specific points. Following this, he filed a first appeal on 5 January 2025 and a second appeal before the Commission on 19 April 2025.

During the pendency of the second appeal, the petitioner approached the Madras High Court. On 18 July 2025, the court directed the Commission to consider the second appeal on its merits and pass orders within 12 weeks.

The matter was listed for hearing on 12 November 2025. The petitioner appeared in person, while the DVAC was represented by Superintendent of Police V. Saravana Kumar, who submitted that a reply had been sent on 17 December 2024. The petitioner, however, stated that the reply was incorrect. The Commission noted that the response issued under Section 7(9) of the RTI Act was unacceptable.

The Commission instructed the Public Information Officer to provide revised information based on official records within one month and to file proof of dispatch and a copy of the reply by 8 January 2026.

The Commission instructed the Public Information Officer to provide revised information based on official records within one month and to file proof of dispatch and a copy of the reply by 8 January 2026.