AIADMK to contest Madurantakam, Dharapuram bypolls

AIADMK senior leaders Agri SS Krishnamurthy, KP Munusamy, OS Manian, C Sreenivasan and other party leaders visited the Tamil Nadu BJP headquarters, Kamalalayam here on Tuesday to seek support from the saffron party.

The leaders met BJP state chief Nainar Nagendran.

The senior leaders also convened a crucial meeting at the residence of AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai to chart out electoral strategy for both constituencies.

Party sources on Wednesday said that the discussions focused on candidate selection, grassroots campaign mobilization, and allocation of election duties across the two constituencies to ensure a synchronised campaign effort ahead of the October 6 election.

A senior party functionary fromt the AIADMK, seeking anonimity, said that the party would contest in both the constituencies with the suppot of its allaince.

The bypolls were neccesiated following the resignation of AIADMK legislators Maragatham Kumaravel (Madurantakam) and P Sathyabama (Dharapuram) who later joined the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).