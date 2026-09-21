TN Bypolls 2026: TVK Dharapuram bypoll candidate suspends campaign following protest

The farmers surrounded Sathyabama’s campaign vehicle and questioned her over the water crisis, alleging that she had failed to safeguard the interests of farmers dependent on the PAP system.

A section of the protesters accused Sathyabama of exerting pressure on Water Resources Department officials to release water from the PAP system to the Uppar Dam, for political gain. The farmers opposed such a release, arguing that diverting water to Uppar Dam could affect irrigation supplies in parts of Coimbatore and Tirupur districts.

They maintained that only surplus water from the PAP system should be released to Uppar Dam and urged that the interests of farmers dependent on the project’s irrigation network be protected.