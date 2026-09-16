TN Bypolls 2026: Left parties name candidates for Madurantakam, Dharapuram

The candidates were introduced at a joint press conference held at the CPM State Committee office in Chennai. CPM State Secretary P Shanmugam, CPI State Secretary M Veerapandian and CPI(ML)-Liberation State Secretary Pazha Asaithambi were present.

Suganthi, a CPM State Committee member and General Secretary of the Tamil Nadu Untouchability Eradication Front (TUNEF), entered public life through the literacy movement. She served as the State General Secretary of the All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA) from 2011 to 2021.

Lakshmanan, who studied up to Class IX, has been working as a construction worker. He is a part-time worker of the CPI and serves as the party’s Dharapuram taluk secretary.