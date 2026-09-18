TN Bypolls 2026: EPS to campaign for three days in each constituency

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami will campaign for three days each in Maduranthakam and Dharapuram, where bypolls are scheduled for October 6.
The bypolls are expected to witness a five-cornered contest. AIADMK has fielded S Kanitha Sampath in Maduranthakam and K Banumathi in Dharapuram.
The two constituencies were won by AIADMK in the 2026 Assembly elections. P Sathyabama won from Dharapuram, while Maragatham Kumaravel was elected from Maduranthakam, both on the Two Leaves symbol. Both legislators have since joined TVK and are now contesting the bypolls as TVK candidates.
According to the tour programme released by AIADMK, Palaniswami will campaign in Maduranthakam on September 24, 25 and October 3. He will campaign in Dharapuram on September 27, 28 and October 3.
The party has directed its functionaries to make elaborate arrangements for Palaniswami's campaign programmes.
AIADMK had earlier announced a list of 40 star campaigners who will campaign for the party's candidates in the two constituencies.