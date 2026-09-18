TN bypolls 2026: C Ve Shanmugam, SP Velumani not in AIADMK list of star campaigners

The party has submitted the list of leaders who will campaign for its candidates in the two constituencies. The omission of the three senior leaders has attracted attention, particularly amid the differences between the camp of general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and leaders associated with Shanmugam and Velumani.

The differences surfaced after the 2026 Assembly elections over the issue of extending support to the TVK government. Subsequently, Palaniswami removed Shanmugam and Velumani from their district secretary posts. Though they were later given other organisational responsibilities, their earlier district posts were not restored.

Shanmugam and Velumani have been seeking restoration of the posts held by them and their supporters. They have also sought the convening of the AIADMK general council, but their demands have not been accepted so far.