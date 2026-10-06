TN byelections: Polling begins, people line up enthusiastically to cast votes

CHENNAI: Amid tight security, polling commenced at 7 am on Tuesday for the byelections in Madurantakam and Dharapuram reserved Assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, officials said.
People began gathering in front of the polling stations well ahead of the start of the polling exercise and enthusiastically waited to exercise their franchise.
Elaborate security and surveillance arrangements are in place and personnel from Tamil Nadu and Central Armed Police Forces have been deployed.
Before the voting commenced, officials conducted mock poll exercises in both the segments in the presence of agents of parties to cross check the working condition of the EVMs.
The elections were necessitated due to the resignation of then AIADMK MLAs K Maragatham Kumaravel and P Satyabama from Madurantakam (Chengalpet dt) and Dharapuram (Tiruppur dt) before they joined the ruling TVK. They have been re-nominated. DMK and AIADMK are in the contest in both seats.