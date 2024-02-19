TN Budget: Govt allocates addl Rs 1,245 cr this year for Higher Education in State

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu government has allocated an additional Rs 1,245 crore this year for Higher Education in the State compared to last year with slew of welfare measures for the students were announced.

Accordingly, this year, a sum of Rs 8,212 crore has been allocated for the Higher Education Department while it was Rs 6,967 crore during last year.

While presenting the Tamil Nadu budget, Thangam Thenarasu, Minister for Finance and Human Resources Management, said a new scheme will be implemented at a cost of Rs 3,014 crore to upgrade 45 government polytechnic colleges to Industry 4.0 standards.

"Civil infrastructure will be upgraded in government Arts and Science colleges, Engineering colleges and Polytechnics at a cost of Rs 200 crore in the coming year", he said adding "Computers and other scientific equipment, with Integrated Learning Management Systems, will be provided to 236 government educational institutions including Arts and Science, Engineering and Polytechnic colleges at a cost of Rs 173 crore".

As the Government introduced the 7.5 per cent horizontal reservation for government school students in professional courses, including engineering and agriculture by bearing all college expenses, the Minister said "in the coming year, the entire cost of education of 28,749 students studying in various professional courses under this scheme will be borne by the government at a cost of Rs 511 crore".

Stating that to kindle the quest for knowledge among citizens, especially youth, a grand library and science centre named after Muthamizh Arignar Kalaignar will be set up in Coimbatore, he said "this institution will house books, magazines, literary journals, along with exhibits on various engineering and scientific streams like astronomy, robotics, virtual reality, natural science, among others".

Welcoming the government decision to increase funds for Higher Education in the State, P Kamalakannan, Member of TN University Faculty Association, said upgrading government polytechnic colleges to Industry 4.0 standards is a welcome move.

"The State government should also concentrate on increasing research activities in the higher educational institutions," he added.