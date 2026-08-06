TN Budget 2026: TN PDS shops to supply packaged wheat flour on pilot basis

CHENNAI: The State on Wednesday announced that packaged wheat flour will be introduced through the Public Distribution System (PDS) on a pilot basis, marking a new initiative aimed at expanding the range of essential commodities distributed through fair price shops.
Finance Minister N Marie Wilson said the pilot project would be implemented at Rs 18 crore to assess consumer demand and streamline distribution before any wider rollout.
Another welfare measure at Rs 7.18 crore, under the Food and Consumer Protection Department, to deliver essential commodities at the doorsteps of senior citizens, persons with disabilities and other vulnerable sections, for Rs 7.18 crore.