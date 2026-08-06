TN Budget 2026: State creates dedicated desk to bring in Tamil diaspora investments

Presenting the 2026-27 Budget, Minister for Finance, Planning and Development N Marie Wilson said the new policy would focus on emerging industries, strengthen manufacturing capabilities and position Tamil Nadu as a preferred investment destination.

As part of the initiative, the government will launch the Tamil Nadu Industrial Capability Directory, a comprehensive digital platform showcasing the State's manufacturing strengths and supply chain capabilities to investors.

To improve the ease of doing business, the government also announced Guidance 3.0, under which an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled Single Window Portal will be introduced to expedite industrial approvals and clearances.

In a major initiative to attract investments from the Tamil diaspora, the government will establish a Non-Resident Tamil Investment Facilitation Desk to provide dedicated assistance and handholding support to Non-Resident Tamils interested in investing in the State.

The Budget also announced that Kulasekarapattinam in Thoothukudi district would be developed as a Space Industrial Investment Zone. In collaboration with IN-SPACe, the State will establish an Advanced Space Vehicle Common Technical Facility to provide infrastructure and technological support to private enterprises, startups and research organisations in the space sector.