TN Budget 2026: Space technology district, AI city announced in Tamil Nadu Budget

Presenting the first Budget of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government in the Assembly, Finance Minister N Maria Wilson said the proposed Space Technology Investment District would be anchored around ISRO's upcoming rocket launch facility at Kulasekarapattinam in Thoothukudi district.

The minister said the government would establish a Space Vehicle Common Technical Facility in collaboration with IN-SPACe, the Centre's agency responsible for promoting and facilitating private sector participation in the space sector. The facility will provide world-class infrastructure for private companies, startups and research organisations operating in the space technology ecosystem.