TN Budget 2026: Rs 101 crore cut for higher education draws flak despite new student welfare schemes

Stakeholders pointed out that inadequate funding for higher education has been a long-standing concern, with State universities grappling with financial constraints for nearly a decade. They said many had expected the new government to address the funding crisis, but the latest Budget has instead reduced the allocation compared to the previous financial year.

The government has allocated Rs 8,393 crore to the Higher Education Department for 2026-27, down from Rs 8,494 crore in the previous financial year, marking a reduction of Rs 101 crore.