TN Budget 2026: Rise in interest payments, liabilities gives limited fiscal space for new schemes

Presenting the Revised Budget Estimates for 2026-27 in the Assembly, the minister said immediately upon assuming office, the TVK government released the "White Paper on Financial Management" clearly indicating that Tamil Nadu's debt has doubled over the past five years, reaching about Rs 10 lakh crore.

Further, Tamil Nadu has recorded fiscal indicators that trail behind other peer states, including state's Own Tax Revenue as a proportion of Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), Revenue Deficit and Fiscal Deficit.

He said: "Interest payments and committed liabilities as proportion of the state's Total Revenue Receipts, have been rising consistently, leaving limited fiscal space for new schemes and programmes."