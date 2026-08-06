TN Budget 2026: New Large Language Model in the making to push Tamil into artificial intelligence era

The flagship initiative, unveiled in the Revised Budget Estimates for 2026-27, will be spearheaded by the Tamil Virtual Academy to strengthen Tamil computing, develop AI-powered language tools, improve translation capabilities and expand the use of Tamil across emerging digital platforms.

Presenting the Budget in the Assembly, Finance Minister N Marie Wilson said the initiative reflected the government's vision of ensuring that Tamil remained not merely a language of history and literature, but also one equipped to thrive in the rapidly evolving technological landscape.