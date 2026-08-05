TN Budget 2026: Govt revives Jayalalithaa’s free milch cow scheme, launches goat distribution programme for vulnerable women

Presenting the Revised Budget Estimates for 2026-27 in the Assembly, Finance Minister N Marie Wilson said the government would provide free milch cows to 10,000 eligible women every year at a cost of Rs 57 crore, enabling economically weaker households to earn a sustainable income through dairy farming.

In another major welfare initiative, the government launched the ‘Vetri Magalir Goat Rearing Scheme’, under which five goats or sheep will be provided free of cost to destitute widows, deserted women, transgender persons and persons with disabilities. The scheme, with an outlay of Rs 110 crore, is expected to benefit around 30,000 people across the State.

“The Government is committed to creating sustainable livelihood opportunities by strengthening livestock-based rural economies while improving access to quality veterinary healthcare,” Marie Wilson said.

The Budget also announced the ‘Kaalnadaigal Kaappom’ Livestock Insurance Scheme with an allocation of Rs 31 crore to protect livestock owners against financial losses.