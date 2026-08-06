TN Budget 2026: Govt announces Palmyra Development Corporation at Rs 16 cr

CHENNAI: The State on Wednesday announced the formation of a Tamil Nadu Palmyra Development Corporation with an outlay of Rs 16 crore to promote value-added palm products and improve the livelihood of palmyra farmers.
Finance Minister N Marie Wilson said the Corporation would focus on developing the palmyra sector and supporting farmers cultivating the palmyra tree, the State tree of Tamil Nadu.
The Rs 16-crore allocation will be utilised for initiatives such as neera processing, palm jaggery production, and the promotion and export of value-added palm products. The Corporation will also undertake measures to enhance the livelihood of farmers engaged in palmyra cultivation.