Tamil Nadu

TN Budget 2026: Govt announces Palmyra Development Corporation at Rs 16 cr

Finance Minister N Marie Wilson said the Corporation would focus on developing the palmyra sector and supporting farmers cultivating the palmyra tree, the State tree of Tamil Nadu.
TN Budget 2026: Govt announces Palmyra Development Corporation at Rs 16 cr
TN Budget 2026: Govt announces Palmyra Development Corporation at Rs 16 cr
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CHENNAI: The State on Wednesday announced the formation of a Tamil Nadu Palmyra Development Corporation with an outlay of Rs 16 crore to promote value-added palm products and improve the livelihood of palmyra farmers.

Finance Minister N Marie Wilson said the Corporation would focus on developing the palmyra sector and supporting farmers cultivating the palmyra tree, the State tree of Tamil Nadu.

The Rs 16-crore allocation will be utilised for initiatives such as neera processing, palm jaggery production, and the promotion and export of value-added palm products. The Corporation will also undertake measures to enhance the livelihood of farmers engaged in palmyra cultivation.

TN budget
CM Vijay
TVK government
TN Budget 2026
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