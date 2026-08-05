TN Budget 2026: Govt allocates Rs 9,818 crore for welfare of women, trans persons and senior citizens

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has announced a series of welfare initiatives under the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Department, with a total allocation of Rs 9,818 crore focusing on women, children, senior citizens and the transgender community.
In a significant boost to school nutrition, the Chief Minister's Breakfast Scheme has been renamed the 'Perunthalaivar Kamarajar Breakfast Scheme' in honour of former Chief Minister K Kamaraj. The programme has been expanded to include students of classes 6 to 8 in government and aided schools.
Beginning September 17, the birth anniversary of Thanthai Periyar, the expanded scheme will benefit an additional 15.14 lakh students across 15,414 schools. A budget allocation of Rs 710 crore has been earmarked for the initiative.
To promote dignified aging, the government will establish 12 integrated senior citizen homes across 12 districts during the first phase, each accommodating 40 residents with caregivers, medical staff and recreational facilities. Rs 6.6 crore has been allocated for this initiative. Additionally, senior citizen recreation centres with libraries, yoga, meditation and indoor sports facilities will be launched in five districts.
For child welfare, the government will construct 500 new Anganwadi Centres equipped with safe drinking water, toilets and electricity to improve early childhood care.
The Budget also introduces several measures for the transgender community, including skill development through the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, subsidy-linked bank loans with assistance of up to Rs 50,000 for self-employment, 'Aran' shelter homes in five districts, and short-stay homes in 15 districts for education, employment and medical needs.
Holding strongly to traditional practices, the TN government announces Rs 812 crore for 'Annan's Seer' scheme, under which every eligible bride in TN will receive an 8-gram gold coin and a silk saree as a wedding gift.