TN Budget 2026: Govt allocates Rs 9,818 crore for welfare of women, trans persons and senior citizens

To promote dignified aging, the government will establish 12 integrated senior citizen homes across 12 districts during the first phase, each accommodating 40 residents with caregivers, medical staff and recreational facilities. Rs 6.6 crore has been allocated for this initiative. Additionally, senior citizen recreation centres with libraries, yoga, meditation and indoor sports facilities will be launched in five districts.

For child welfare, the government will construct 500 new Anganwadi Centres equipped with safe drinking water, toilets and electricity to improve early childhood care.

The Budget also introduces several measures for the transgender community, including skill development through the Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation, subsidy-linked bank loans with assistance of up to Rs 50,000 for self-employment, 'Aran' shelter homes in five districts, and short-stay homes in 15 districts for education, employment and medical needs.