TN Budget 2026: Fishing ban assistance hiked to Rs 7,000 for 1.93 lakh families

Presenting the first Budget of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government in the Assembly on Wednesday, Finance Minister N Marie Wilson said the enhanced assistance would cost the State Rs 135 crore during the current financial year.

The minister said the government would continue implementing a range of welfare measures aimed at protecting the livelihoods of fishermen and promoting the overall development of the fisheries sector. These include relief during fishing lean and ban periods, subsidised diesel and kerosene, and infrastructure projects such as fishing harbours, fish landing centres and fish farms.