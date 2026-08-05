TN Budget 2026: Fishing ban assistance hiked to Rs 7,000 for 1.93 lakh families

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has increased the financial assistance provided to traditional fishermen during the annual fishing lean and ban periods from Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 per family, benefiting around 1.93 lakh families across the State.
Presenting the first Budget of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government in the Assembly on Wednesday, Finance Minister N Marie Wilson said the enhanced assistance would cost the State Rs 135 crore during the current financial year.
The minister said the government would continue implementing a range of welfare measures aimed at protecting the livelihoods of fishermen and promoting the overall development of the fisheries sector. These include relief during fishing lean and ban periods, subsidised diesel and kerosene, and infrastructure projects such as fishing harbours, fish landing centres and fish farms.
In another key announcement, the minister said the government would encourage traditional fishermen to venture into deep-sea fishing by extending interest subsidy support for the purchase of deep-sea fishing boats equipped with modern fish processing facilities.
An allocation of Rs 12 crore has been made for the interest subsidy scheme in the current financial year. The initiative is expected to help fishermen modernise their operations, improve income opportunities and reduce pressure on near-shore fish resources.
The announcements are part of the TVK government's efforts to strengthen the fisheries sector while improving the socio-economic conditions of traditional fishing communities across Tamil Nadu.